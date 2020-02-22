Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

HOLI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 209,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,740. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $947.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

