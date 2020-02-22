ZeuxCoin Price Down 4.4% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $55,249.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00491865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $633.29 or 0.06562155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00068348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

