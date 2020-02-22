Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 7.5%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 2,125,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,269,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZSAN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.