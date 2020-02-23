-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,596. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.