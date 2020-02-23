-$0.14 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.27). Targa Resources posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 3,727,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,653. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,176,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.