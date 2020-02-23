$0.39 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 157,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

