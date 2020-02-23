$0.46 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

NYSE RCL traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,696. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

