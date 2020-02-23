-$0.53 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 1,088,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.97. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

