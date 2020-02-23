$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 458,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $464,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $47,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,248. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

