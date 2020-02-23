$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner reported sales of $970.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.46. 466,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

