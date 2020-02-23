$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. L Brands posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in L Brands by 27.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LB traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,583. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.