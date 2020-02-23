$1.81 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

FICO traded down $10.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.48. 300,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $241.74 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

