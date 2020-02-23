$2.16 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. VMware reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.87. 1,381,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,470. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

