$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 179,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

