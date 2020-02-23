$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 179,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.