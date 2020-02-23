$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

FISV stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,070. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Fiserv by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 761,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 217,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

