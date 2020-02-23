$306.79 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $306.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $307.17 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $298.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

OXM remained flat at $$67.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 71,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,862. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,668,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

