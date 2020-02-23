$366.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post sales of $366.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $376.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,674. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $56.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $389,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 81,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.