3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives $173.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $156.93. 3,535,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,663. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

