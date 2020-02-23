$486.18 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $486.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.62 million and the highest is $489.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $471.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,750. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

