$486.18 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $486.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.62 million and the highest is $489.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $471.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,750. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
