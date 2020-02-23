$557.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $557.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.40 million and the highest is $562.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 108.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $9,225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.20. The stock had a trading volume of 291,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,475. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

