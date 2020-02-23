$7.12 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $7.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the highest is $7.21 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $29.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $30.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,468,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

