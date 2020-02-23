$773.60 Million in Sales Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $773.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.20 million and the lowest is $770.00 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $772.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $35.05. 1,188,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.