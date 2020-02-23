$875.05 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $875.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $888.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.90 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $851.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 30.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in MEDNAX by 97.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

