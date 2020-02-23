A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,213. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

