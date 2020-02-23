Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $43.33. 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

