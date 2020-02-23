AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

AB SKF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 5,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.25. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

