ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $95.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $336.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.79 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,277,000 after acquiring an additional 548,277 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 128,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 237,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,085,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.13. 1,142,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,900. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.