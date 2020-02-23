ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703,492.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $703,492.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,761,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,619,446 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.