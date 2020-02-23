Aeron Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2.53 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.02912687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, IDAX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.