AidCoin (AID) 1-Day Volume Hits $28.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $512,035.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

