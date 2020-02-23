Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.14–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 163,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Airgain has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.