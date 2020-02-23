Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.34-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. Alliant Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

