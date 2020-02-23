Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.48 EPS.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

