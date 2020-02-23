American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.40. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 3,361,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

