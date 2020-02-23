AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.22-1.30 for the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,956. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

