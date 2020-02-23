Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $381.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.30 million and the lowest is $368.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $497.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. 793,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

