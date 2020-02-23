Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 793,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 295,959 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

