Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 204.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 243,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,009. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.