Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Navigator reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Navigator by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,424. Navigator has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

