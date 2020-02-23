Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $10.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. VMware has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

