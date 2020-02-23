Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $776.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $776.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.70 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $743.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 521,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,974. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

