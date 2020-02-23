Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $120.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,468 shares of company stock worth $1,297,678 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $630.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

