Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $633.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.19 million and the highest is $802.70 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $576.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,327. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

