Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.08 EPS

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 41,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3,295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 427,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.