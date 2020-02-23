Analysts Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $143.24. 1,840,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

