Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $13.80

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,250. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

