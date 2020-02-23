Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $112.00

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 607,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 91,913 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 355,767 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 277,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.