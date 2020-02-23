Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $13.17

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 238,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,976. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

