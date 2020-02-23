Analysts Set Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 243,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

