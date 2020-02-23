Analysts Set Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,007.71

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.38 ($13.45).

PNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON PNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,192.50 ($15.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 915.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

